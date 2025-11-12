Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 25,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $14.37.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.