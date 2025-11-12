Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 25,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.