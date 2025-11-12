Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE ETO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,524. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
