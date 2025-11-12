Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ETO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,524. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

