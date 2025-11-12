SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Financial Analysis

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SoundThinking and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundThinking -9.74% -13.76% -7.36% G4S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SoundThinking and G4S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundThinking 1 1 5 0 2.57 G4S 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

SoundThinking presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 147.00%. Given SoundThinking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than G4S.

This table compares SoundThinking and G4S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundThinking $103.90 million 1.04 -$9.18 million ($0.79) -10.66 G4S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G4S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoundThinking.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SoundThinking beats G4S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundThinking

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About G4S

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

