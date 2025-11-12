Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $137,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Shares of PLTR opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $453.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

