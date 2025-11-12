Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

MPVDF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

