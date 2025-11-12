Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.3 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Endava also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.230 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $390.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endava in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 220,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Endava by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.