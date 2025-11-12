Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 35.3% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

