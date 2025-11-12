Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,187 shares during the quarter. NerdWallet accounts for 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 77,432 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $681,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 128.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NerdWallet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 57,735 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 38.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 41,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $45,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,895.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. Zacks Research raised NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDS

NerdWallet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NRDS opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.45.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.