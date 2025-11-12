Crocs, Inc. $CROX Position Increased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Crocs comprises approximately 0.8% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 2,659.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Crocs by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,138,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

