Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 284,497 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,497 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,523 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

