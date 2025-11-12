CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.04%.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Down 12.8%
CRMZ opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.20.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
