Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Position Trimmed by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 3.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $41,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,754,100. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,592,872.82. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

