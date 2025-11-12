Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

