M&G PLC Has $25.65 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,078 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OWL opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $727.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

