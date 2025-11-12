JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $417,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.51. The stock has a market cap of $559.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

