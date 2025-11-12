Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.