Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $79.30 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $79,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 134.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $824.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.