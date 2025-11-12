Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Purchased by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,176,000 after buying an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $233,311,000 after acquiring an additional 102,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after acquiring an additional 340,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,373,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.9%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $229.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $231.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.20.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

