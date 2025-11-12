Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the second quarter valued at $292,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the second quarter worth $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the second quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the second quarter valued at $2,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Super Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Super Group (SGHC) ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGHC shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

