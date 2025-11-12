Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 22.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

