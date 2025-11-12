JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,742 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $323,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 547,110 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $315.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.81 and a 200-day moving average of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $319.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

