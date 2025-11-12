Raymond James Financial Forecasts CNQ FY2026 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Avant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

