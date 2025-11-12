Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 42,411 Shares of Udemy, Inc. $UDMY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Udemy worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Udemy by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Udemy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 344,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $769.96 million, a P/E ratio of -175.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Udemy had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,707.24. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

