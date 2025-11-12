Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RH $RH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 67.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in RH by 53.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of RH stock opened at $161.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

Get Our Latest Report on RH

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.