Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 30,471 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 44,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.6% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,725,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 156,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 419,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

