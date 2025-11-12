Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 233.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Crown by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.