Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,281,458,000 after purchasing an additional 490,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $940,015,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

