Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,953,905.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

