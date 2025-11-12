Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,906 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 73.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:MA opened at $557.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $504.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

