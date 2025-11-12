European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 4.20%.The business had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. European Wax Center updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.76. European Wax Center has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 355.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 724,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 565,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 75.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 686,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 295,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 50.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

