denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $446,000 in PTC Inc. $PTC

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 18.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PTC by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in PTC by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $893.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.05 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

