Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYTX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.