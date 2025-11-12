ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 952,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

