ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after buying an additional 201,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,716,000 after acquiring an additional 154,160 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,916,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,003,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the period.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance
ONEQ opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $94.49.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.