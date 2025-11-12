ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after buying an additional 201,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,716,000 after acquiring an additional 154,160 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,916,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,003,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

