Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 8,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30.
Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.
