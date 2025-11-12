Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 8,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:BOEU Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.93% of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

