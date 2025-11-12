ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

