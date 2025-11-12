GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 126,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 109,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF Stock Down 3.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling electric vehicles, ev powertrains and battery systems using its own equipment and factories sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.