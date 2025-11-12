EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME is denkapparat Operations GmbH’s 8th Largest Position

denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,278,000 after purchasing an additional 153,948 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $640.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.60. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $778.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.