Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADRNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Ahold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ahold

Ahold Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. Ahold has a 1-year low of €31.64 and a 1-year high of €43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.04.

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.78 EPS for the quarter. Ahold had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ahold will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ahold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.