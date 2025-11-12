Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IVN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVN
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.