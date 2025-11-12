Head-To-Head Review: Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) versus RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) and RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextech3D.AI and RENISHAW PLC 20″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextech3D.AI $2.32 million 7.36 -$3.78 million ($0.05) -2.38 RENISHAW PLC 20 $922.62 million 3.32 $108.39 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

RENISHAW PLC 20 has higher revenue and earnings than Nextech3D.AI.

Nextech3D.AI has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RENISHAW PLC 20 has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nextech3D.AI and RENISHAW PLC 20, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextech3D.AI 0 0 1 1 3.50 RENISHAW PLC 20 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nextech3D.AI currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Nextech3D.AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextech3D.AI is more favorable than RENISHAW PLC 20.

Profitability

This table compares Nextech3D.AI and RENISHAW PLC 20’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextech3D.AI -658.40% N/A -774.78% RENISHAW PLC 20 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of RENISHAW PLC 20 shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Nextech3D.AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nextech3D.AI beats RENISHAW PLC 20 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About RENISHAW PLC 20

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems. It also provides healthcare products, such as neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, electrode delivery systems, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers smart manufacturing data platform and asset financing services. It serves the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, heavy, machine builder, and precision manufacturing industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

