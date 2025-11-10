Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares $SPDN

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,505 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDN. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 55.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 414.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $9.62 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

