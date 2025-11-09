Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $102.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

