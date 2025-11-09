Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,225 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 455.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 125.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 230,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 128,553 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 272,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,450,000 after buying an additional 75,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total value of $632,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,208,758.53. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $766,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,010,643.05. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of -776.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.49 and a 200-day moving average of $191.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $270.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

