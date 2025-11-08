Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,227 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.