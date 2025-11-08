Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $497,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 860.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4,746.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 278.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.33.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

