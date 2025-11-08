Savant Capital LLC Buys 9,923 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $279.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

