Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $202.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.14. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

