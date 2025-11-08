Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,227 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,203 shares of company stock worth $3,060,798. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

