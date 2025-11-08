Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.